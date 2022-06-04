UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Condoles With Family Of Martyred Constable Mudassar Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2022 | 09:13 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoles with family of martyred constable Mudassar Iqbal

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif wrote a condolence letter to the bereaved family of late constable Mudassar Iqbal who embraced martyrdom near Attock while performing duty during long march

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif wrote a condolence letter to the bereaved family of late constable Mudassar Iqbal who embraced martyrdom near Attock while performing duty during long march.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Saturday met with family members of the Shaheed Constable and handed over the condolence letter of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

CPO laid floral wreath on the grave of martyred constable Mudassar Iqbal on behalf of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

CPO also offered Fateha for the departed soul.

CPO assured the bereaved family that all out facilities including education will be provided to children of the martyred constable.

The Police department is proud of his martyrdom, CPO maintained.

