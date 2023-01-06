UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Condoles With Family Of Naveed Sadiq Shaheed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2023 | 08:34 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoles with family of Naveed Sadiq Shaheed

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday condoled with the family of Director Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Naveed Sadiq Shaheed here at his home

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday condoled with the family of Director Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Naveed Sadiq Shaheed here at his home.

The PM met his wife, son and daughter, sympathized with them and offered Fateha for the Shaheed.

The prime minister announced Hilal-e-Shujaat for Naveed Sadiq and Sitara-e-Shujaat for Inspector Nasir Abbas.

He said the nation was proud of Naveed Sadiq Shaheed and Nasir Abbas Shaheed. "Our Shuhada (martyrs) gave unforgettable sacrifices for the protection, security and defence of the country."He said Naveed Sadiq rendered exemplary services for the eradication of terrorism.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Wife Nasir Inter Services Intelligenc Family

Recent Stories

AIIB assures its full support, cooperation to Paki ..

AIIB assures its full support, cooperation to Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Flour per kg price go beyond Rs150 in several citi ..

Flour per kg price go beyond Rs150 in several cities

6 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues written order in ..

Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues written order in DG Hajj case

51 seconds ago
 Pegula stuns tearful Swiatek, Sakkari also crashes ..

Pegula stuns tearful Swiatek, Sakkari also crashes in United Cup semi-finals

3 minutes ago
 Punjab University (PU) awards five PhD degrees

Punjab University (PU) awards five PhD degrees

3 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman pays trib ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman pays tribute to CTD officers martyred i ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.