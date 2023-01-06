Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoles with family of Naveed Sadiq Shaheed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday condoled with the family of Director Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Naveed Sadiq Shaheed here at his home.

The PM met his wife, son and daughter, sympathized with them and offered Fateha for the Shaheed.

The prime minister announced Hilal-e-Shujaat for Naveed Sadiq and Sitara-e-Shujaat for Inspector Nasir Abbas.

He said the nation was proud of Naveed Sadiq Shaheed and Nasir Abbas Shaheed. "Our Shuhada (martyrs) gave unforgettable sacrifices for the protection, security and defence of the country."He said Naveed Sadiq rendered exemplary services for the eradication of terrorism.