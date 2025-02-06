Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoles with Prince Rahim Aga Khan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoled with Prince Rahim Aga Khan on the passing of His Highness Aga Khan

In a post on X on Thursday, he said, "Spoke to Prince Rahim Aga Khan to express my deepest condolences on the passing of His Highness the Aga Khan IV.

A true friend of Pakistan, he illuminated many lives with his visionary leadership, and his contributions to global development, education, health and humanitarian efforts will always be remembered."