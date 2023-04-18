Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday congratulated Naila Kiani for being the first Pakistani woman to scale 8091m high Annapurna I mountain in Nepal

"Her feat of reaching the top of the world's 10th highest mountain underscores the fact that our women are capable of achieving any milestone in life," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Mountaineer Naila Kiani on Monday became the first Pakistani woman to climb Annapurna peak � the world's tenth highest peak situated in Nepal.

She was accompanied by climber Shehroze Kashif � who has attained the title of being the youngest Pakistani mountaineer to ascend the peak � and Nepalese sherpas.