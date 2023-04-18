UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Congratulates First Pakistani Woman To Scale Nepal's Annapurna Peak

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2023 | 09:43 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulates first Pakistani woman to scale Nepal's Annapurna peak

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday congratulated Naila Kiani for being the first Pakistani woman to scale 8091m high Annapurna I mountain in Nepal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday congratulated Naila Kiani for being the first Pakistani woman to scale 8091m high Annapurna I mountain in Nepal.

"Her feat of reaching the top of the world's 10th highest mountain underscores the fact that our women are capable of achieving any milestone in life," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Mountaineer Naila Kiani on Monday became the first Pakistani woman to climb Annapurna peak � the world's tenth highest peak situated in Nepal.

She was accompanied by climber Shehroze Kashif � who has attained the title of being the youngest Pakistani mountaineer to ascend the peak � and Nepalese sherpas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Twitter Climber Nepal Women Top

Recent Stories

PFA stops bakery's production, penalizes two eater ..

PFA stops bakery's production, penalizes two eateries during Eid drive

2 minutes ago
 Beijing Bans Chinese Companies From Business With ..

Beijing Bans Chinese Companies From Business With US's Lockheed Martin, Raytheon

2 minutes ago
 Moldovan Farmers Demand Government Limit Ukraine's ..

Moldovan Farmers Demand Government Limit Ukraine's Grain Supplies or Provide Com ..

3 minutes ago
 Targeted investments, consumer-oriented digitizati ..

Targeted investments, consumer-oriented digitization indispensable for power sec ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Jordanian King

UAE President receives Jordanian King

16 minutes ago
 HDA to not consider promotion of diploma holding o ..

HDA to not consider promotion of diploma holding officer on posts of engineers

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.