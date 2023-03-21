UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Congratulates Newly-elected APNS Body

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2023 | 10:29 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulates newly-elected APNS body

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday congratulated the newly-elected office bearers of All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS) including Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani for her unopposed election and Secretary General Sarmad Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday congratulated the newly-elected office bearers of All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS) including Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani for her unopposed election and Secretary General Sarmad Ali.

He also conveyed felicitations to newly-elected vice presidents Imtinan Shahid and Muhammad Aslam Qazi, Joint Secretary SM Munir Jilani and Finance Secretary Shahab Zuberi.

Appreciating the APNS role in promoting journalism, the prime minister assured his support to the newly elected APNS body for the promotion of the media industry and resolution of its issues.

Calling APNS an important pillar of the media industry, he said APNS always played a positive role for democracy and freedom of expression in the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed the hope that the new APNS body would play its full role for the uplift of the media industry.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Resolution Prime Minister Democracy Media All Industry

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima receives Syrian children

Sheikha Fatima receives Syrian children

3 minutes ago
 US to Expedite Patriot Air Defense System Delivery ..

US to Expedite Patriot Air Defense System Delivery to Ukraine - Reports

7 minutes ago
 HESCO sets up damaged transformer monitoring cell ..

HESCO sets up damaged transformer monitoring cell for quick repair, replacemen ..

7 minutes ago
 Xi Vows Russia, China to Make Greater Contribution ..

Xi Vows Russia, China to Make Greater Contribution to Global Food Security

6 minutes ago
 Russia Says UK Crossed Another Red Line by Pledgin ..

Russia Says UK Crossed Another Red Line by Pledging Depleted Uranium Shells to K ..

6 minutes ago
 WDD organizes seminar in connection with "Int'l Wo ..

WDD organizes seminar in connection with "Int'l Women Day"

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.