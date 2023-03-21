Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulates newly-elected APNS body

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday congratulated the newly-elected office bearers of All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS) including Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani for her unopposed election and Secretary General Sarmad Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday congratulated the newly-elected office bearers of All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS) including Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani for her unopposed election and Secretary General Sarmad Ali.

He also conveyed felicitations to newly-elected vice presidents Imtinan Shahid and Muhammad Aslam Qazi, Joint Secretary SM Munir Jilani and Finance Secretary Shahab Zuberi.

Appreciating the APNS role in promoting journalism, the prime minister assured his support to the newly elected APNS body for the promotion of the media industry and resolution of its issues.

Calling APNS an important pillar of the media industry, he said APNS always played a positive role for democracy and freedom of expression in the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed the hope that the new APNS body would play its full role for the uplift of the media industry.