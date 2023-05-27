UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Congratulates Newly Elected Officials Of CPNE

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulates newly elected officials of CPNE

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday congratulated the newly elected officials of Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday congratulated the newly elected officials of Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE).

In his message, the prime minister conveyed his heartfelt congratulation to Irshad Arif, Anwar Sajidi and Ejaz ul Haq on their election as President, Senior Vice President and Secretary General of CPNE respectively.

Expressing best wishes for the newly elected officials, Shehbaz Sharif said CPNE was a beautiful collection of distinguished Names of writers and journalists.

He said the election of the new officials was reflection of the confidence of their colleagues at CPNE.

The prime minister assured that the government would fully cooperate with CPNE's efforts in the welfare and betterment of the journalist community.

"I pray for the newly elected officials to excel in their responsibilities and live up to the trust of their community," he added.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Government Best

Recent Stories

Man Arrested for Ramming Downing Street Gates Held ..

Man Arrested for Ramming Downing Street Gates Held on Indecent Child Images Char ..

13 minutes ago
 Five illegal arm holders nabbed

Five illegal arm holders nabbed

13 minutes ago
 Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail resigns from PT ..

Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail resigns from PTI

13 minutes ago
 Masdar City to raise challenges and opportunities ..

Masdar City to raise challenges and opportunities for sustainable transportation ..

19 minutes ago
 Six gamblers arrested during raid

Six gamblers arrested during raid

13 minutes ago
 Police foil attempt to target Bannu police station ..

Police foil attempt to target Bannu police station; IED defused

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.