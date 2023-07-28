Open Menu

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Departs For UAE To Condole Death Of President Sheikh Mohamed's Brother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday departed here for a one-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to condole over the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the brother of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan

During the visit, the prime minister would convey condolences to the president of the brotherly country of UAE, on behalf of the entire nation.

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi are also accompanying the prime minister.

