ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday departed here for a one-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to condole over the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the brother of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

During the visit, the prime minister would convey condolences to the president of the brotherly country of UAE, on behalf of the entire nation.

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi are also accompanying the prime minister.