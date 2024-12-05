Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directs Commerce Ministry to expedite measures for enhancing exports, major crops' production

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appreciated the performance of the Ministry of Commerce for its prompt compliance for his instructions issued and directed to convene a meeting of the National Export Development Board next week to increase Pakistani exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appreciated the performance of the Ministry of Commerce for its prompt compliance for his instructions issued and directed to convene a meeting of the National Export Development board next week to increase Pakistani exports.

The prime minister made these remarks while chairing a review meeting on Commerce Ministry's performance, a PM office news release said.

The prime minister directed to take immediate steps to create sustainable employment opportunities for the border districts of Balochistan and step up measures to further increase Pakistani rice exports to Malaysia.

During Dato' Sri Anwar Ibrahim's recent visit to Pakistan, it was agreed to increase rice exports from Pakistan to Malaysia, he added.

The PM underscored that the existing special economic zones in Pakistan would be activated along with proper facilities of hotels, hospitals, business schools and other services to increase domestic exports.

The prime minister directed to form a special cabinet committee to increase the production of wheat, cotton, sugarcane, rice, edible oil and other major crops.

He added that the Cabinet Committee would submit recommendations based on expert opinions to increase production of major crops.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed about measures to increase agricultural exports. He was briefed that two MoUs were signed with Russia for trade in agricultural commodities under barter trade.

The PM was apprised that the Tajik government had expressed interest in cooperation with Pakistan in the textile sector.

The meeting was attended by Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema, Prime Minister's Coordinator Rana Ahsan Afzal and officers of relevant institutions