Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Directs Measures To Improve Power Transmission, Load Management Ahead Of Summer

Published February 21, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directs measures to improve power transmission, load management ahead of summer

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed to take timely and effective measures to improve the power transmission and load management systems, ahead of the summer season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed to take timely and effective measures to improve the power transmission and load management systems, ahead of the summer season.

The prime minister, chairing a review meeting to discuss power transmission and load management, asked the relevant departments to formulate a concrete and comprehensive plan before the onset of summer.

He instructed to ensure early finalization of the strategy for better power transmission and load management, ahead of summer.

Calling for minimum load shedding during the upcoming Holy Ramzan, the prime minister said it was pleasing that the proportion of alternative energy and local fuels was increasing for power generation, reducing dependence on imported fuels and ultimately the import bill.

Prime Minister Shehbaz, who was given a briefing on power generation and load management, called for urgent measures to fully operationalise the Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant.

He instructed the power and petroleum divisions and other relevant departments to improve cohesion and coordination for better power transmission and load management.

During the briefing, the prime minister was told that effective measures were being taken to put a minimum burden of the load shedding on the masses.

Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Engineer Khurram Dastgir and Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant to PM Jahanzeb Khan and senior relevant officers attended the meeting.

