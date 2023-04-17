- Home
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Directs Mission To Facilitate Families Of 3 Pakistanis Died In Dubai Fire
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2023 | 07:12 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday instructed the country's mission in the United Arab Emirates to facilitate the families of Pakistanis who died in a fire incident in Dubai.
Sixteen people including three Pakistanis lost their lives after a fire broke out in their apartment in Dubai.
Thr prime minister expressed grief over the deaths and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families over the tragedy.