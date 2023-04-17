Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directs mission to facilitate families of 3 Pakistanis died in Dubai fire

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday instructed the country's mission in the United Arab Emirates to facilitate the families of Pakistanis who died in a fire incident in Dubai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday instructed the country's mission in the United Arab Emirates to facilitate the families of Pakistanis who died in a fire incident in Dubai.

Sixteen people including three Pakistanis lost their lives after a fire broke out in their apartment in Dubai.

Thr prime minister expressed grief over the deaths and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families over the tragedy.