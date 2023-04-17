UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Directs Mission To Facilitate Families Of 3 Pakistanis Died In Dubai Fire

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2023 | 07:12 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday instructed the country's mission in the United Arab Emirates to facilitate the families of Pakistanis who died in a fire incident in Dubai

Sixteen people including three Pakistanis lost their lives after a fire broke out in their apartment in Dubai.

Sixteen people including three Pakistanis lost their lives after a fire broke out in their apartment in Dubai.

Thr prime minister expressed grief over the deaths and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families over the tragedy.

More Stories From Pakistan

