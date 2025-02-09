Open Menu

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks On Two-Day Official Visit To United Arab Emirates

Ijaz Ahmad Published February 09, 2025 | 10:33 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Two-Day Official Visit to United Arab Emirates

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9 Fabruary, 2025) :
At the invitation of Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will pay a two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 10-11 February 2025 to participate in the World Governments Summit (WGS) in Dubai.


The Summit will bring together a large number of Heads of State/Government, global policymakers, and leading private sector figures to discuss the future of governance, innovation and international cooperation.
This marks Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's second visit to the UAE since assuming office in March 2024.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and other key members of the Cabinet, reflecting Pakistan’s strong commitment to deepening its engagement with the UAE and other global partners.
During his visit, the Prime Minister will deliver a keynote address at the WGS, highlighting Pakistan’s vision for inclusive economic growth, digital transformation and governance reforms.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with the UAE leadership as well as engage with Heads of State/Government from participating countries and leading CEOs of major multinational companies.
Pakistan and the UAE share a deep-rooted brotherly relationship built on mutual trust, understanding and a longstanding mutually beneficial cooperation.

The UAE remains one of Pakistan’s key economic and strategic partners, with strong collaboration across multiple sectors.
Pakistani diaspora in the UAE, which is the second largest Pakistani expatriate community worldwide, continues to play a pivotal role in the development and success of both countries, serving as a bridge between the two nations.
The Prime Minister’s visit underscores Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to further strengthening its ties with the UAE, fostering greater economic collaboration and exploring new avenues of partnership for mutual prosperity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Ishaq Dar UAE Dubai Visit Rashid United Arab Emirates February March From Cabinet Share

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Two-Day O ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Two-Day Official Visit to United Arab E ..

3 minutes ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Offers Condolences ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Offers Condolences on the Passing Away of His Hig ..

3 minutes ago
 From Dubai to Osaka: UAE inspires world with its u ..

From Dubai to Osaka: UAE inspires world with its unique Expo experience

1 hour ago
 Georgetown University, DMC to host ‘Dubai Rising ..

Georgetown University, DMC to host ‘Dubai Rising: Building Tomorrow’s Global ..

1 hour ago
 Day Zero of World Governments Summit 2025 kicks of ..

Day Zero of World Governments Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Finance participates in WGS 2025 with ..

Ministry of Finance participates in WGS 2025 with dynamic agenda

1 hour ago
Austria launches 'Industrial Hydrogen Valley' to d ..

Austria launches 'Industrial Hydrogen Valley' to decarbonise industry

1 hour ago
 Two Palestinian women, child killed by Israeli for ..

Two Palestinian women, child killed by Israeli forces in Tulkarm

1 hour ago
 UAE hands over presidency of 115th Arab Economic a ..

UAE hands over presidency of 115th Arab Economic and Social Council to Bahrain

1 hour ago
 ZHO launches initiative to localise special educat ..

ZHO launches initiative to localise special education teaching

2 hours ago
 TRENDS opens registration for 2nd edition of its H ..

TRENDS opens registration for 2nd edition of its Hub Scientific Research Award

2 hours ago
 Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to mee ..

Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to meet basic needs: Oxfam

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan