Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks On Two-Day Official Visit To United Arab Emirates
Ijaz Ahmad Published February 09, 2025 | 10:33 PM
Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9 Fabruary, 2025) :
At the invitation of Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will pay a two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 10-11 February 2025 to participate in the World Governments Summit (WGS) in Dubai.
The Summit will bring together a large number of Heads of State/Government, global policymakers, and leading private sector figures to discuss the future of governance, innovation and international cooperation.
This marks Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's second visit to the UAE since assuming office in March 2024.
He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and other key members of the Cabinet, reflecting Pakistan’s strong commitment to deepening its engagement with the UAE and other global partners.
During his visit, the Prime Minister will deliver a keynote address at the WGS, highlighting Pakistan’s vision for inclusive economic growth, digital transformation and governance reforms.
He will also hold bilateral meetings with the UAE leadership as well as engage with Heads of State/Government from participating countries and leading CEOs of major multinational companies.
Pakistan and the UAE share a deep-rooted brotherly relationship built on mutual trust, understanding and a longstanding mutually beneficial cooperation.
The UAE remains one of Pakistan’s key economic and strategic partners, with strong collaboration across multiple sectors.
Pakistani diaspora in the UAE, which is the second largest Pakistani expatriate community worldwide, continues to play a pivotal role in the development and success of both countries, serving as a bridge between the two nations.
The Prime Minister’s visit underscores Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to further strengthening its ties with the UAE, fostering greater economic collaboration and exploring new avenues of partnership for mutual prosperity.
Recent Stories
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Two-Day Official Visit to United Arab E ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Offers Condolences on the Passing Away of His Hig ..
From Dubai to Osaka: UAE inspires world with its unique Expo experience
Georgetown University, DMC to host ‘Dubai Rising: Building Tomorrow’s Global ..
Day Zero of World Governments Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow
Ministry of Finance participates in WGS 2025 with dynamic agenda
Austria launches 'Industrial Hydrogen Valley' to decarbonise industry
Two Palestinian women, child killed by Israeli forces in Tulkarm
UAE hands over presidency of 115th Arab Economic and Social Council to Bahrain
ZHO launches initiative to localise special education teaching
TRENDS opens registration for 2nd edition of its Hub Scientific Research Award
Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to meet basic needs: Oxfam
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Two-Day Official Visit to United Arab Emirates3 minutes ago
-
Drug smuggling foiled , female suspect arrested16 minutes ago
-
Governor lauds Forces for killing seven terrorists in N Waziristan16 minutes ago
-
Inaugural session of AMAN dialogue 2025 held in Karachi26 minutes ago
-
One dead, four injured as car falls into ditch26 minutes ago
-
AJK pays tribute to Shaheed Dr. Afzal Guru on 12th martyrdom anniversary36 minutes ago
-
Naseem warns industrial units to strictly adhere environmental laws1 hour ago
-
Over 45 mln children receive anti-polio drops1 hour ago
-
Kohat police crack down on crime, notorious accused killed in encounter1 hour ago
-
Senator claims Government pulled country out of economic crisis1 hour ago
-
Govt committed to promoting sports: Rana Mashhood1 hour ago
-
14 butchers arrested for over charging customers1 hour ago