ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday extended Pakistan's full support to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the country was set to host COP28 summit in Dubai from November 30 to December 12 this year.

The prime minister, in a meeting with President-designate of COP-28 and UAE's Special Envoy for Climate Change, Minister for Industries and Technologies and Chairman Masdar Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber and his delegation, conveyed best wishes to the leadership of UAE for the success of the event.

Welcoming Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, the prime minister underscored the importance of high level exchanges and felicitated him on his appointment as President-designate COP28.

He expressed full confidence in Dr. Jaber's stewardship of this important global conference.

Appreciating UAE's efforts in combating climate change and developing renewable energy projects, the prime minister thanked the Emirates for its support during last year's devastating floods in Pakistan.

He also thanked the UAE for its vital support to Pakistan which has been critical in reaching staff level agreement with the IMF.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also briefed the delegation about the Special Investment Facilitation Council established by the government aimed at providing facilitating the foreign investors in diverse sectors.

He also shared details of the 10,000 MW solar energy projects for which a road show was already held in Dubai.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber conveyed the greetings and best wishes of the UAE leadership to the prime minister.

He showed keen interest to enhance partnership with Pakistan in all domains and emphasized UAE's leadership directions to him to further improve collaboration with Pakistan in the renewable energy sector that would help boost energy security for Pakistan.

The visiting dignitary underscored that they viewed Pakistan as an important partner in climate change discourse and appreciated Pakistan's active role in climate change diplomacy.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Mussadik Malik, SAPM Syed Tariq Fatemi and senior officials attended the meeting.

An MoU for development of renewable energy projects in Pakistan was also signed by both sides.

The prime minister witnessed the signing ceremony while Secretary Power Division Rashid Mahmood Langrial and Undersecretary of Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure of UAE Sharif al Olama signed on behalf of their respective sides.