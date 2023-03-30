Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates lawyers for passage of law for their welfare, protection

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday felicitated the lawyers community over passage of the Lawyers Welfare and Protection Bill 2023.

The prime minister, in a statement, said he was thankful to Allah that a promise made to the lawyers community was fulfilled. A month ago the lawyers met him and he promised to them to get the law passed soon, he added.

He said the lawyers sacrificed their lives and their protection,welfare and well-being was a priority for the government.

"Members of both houses of Parliament are appreciable as they wrote a new history," he remarked.

He said the lawyers fought for the rights of others and their rights should have been advanced but it was not done before.

The prime minister said the passage of the law would not only provide a better environment to the lawyers but they would be able to serve better under legal protection.

"We will continue to play our role for the betterment of the lawyers community," he added.