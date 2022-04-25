UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Felicitates Macron On Re-election As French President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2022 | 10:34 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Macron on re-election as French President

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday felicitated Emmanuel Macron on his re-election as President of the French Republic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday felicitated Emmanuel Macron on his re-election as President of the French Republic.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Felicitations to President @EmmanuelMacron on re-election as President of the French Republic.""I look forward to working together in building a stronger multifaceted Pakistan-France relationship," he added.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Social Media Twitter

Recent Stories

Torture on serving Army officer: Suspects sent to ..

Torture on serving Army officer: Suspects sent to jail on judicial remand

3 minutes ago
 Judge Holds Trump in Contempt, Fines Him $100,000 ..

Judge Holds Trump in Contempt, Fines Him $100,000 Per Day for Ignoring Subpoena ..

2 minutes ago
 Weeds not good for cotton crop

Weeds not good for cotton crop

2 minutes ago
 PCJCCI for initiating low-cost energy projects in ..

PCJCCI for initiating low-cost energy projects in collaboration with China

2 minutes ago
 Guterres Spoke to US Officials Before Visits to Mo ..

Guterres Spoke to US Officials Before Visits to Moscow, Kiev, Did Not Talk to Bi ..

2 minutes ago
 UN Chief Likely to Visit Another Country During Tr ..

UN Chief Likely to Visit Another Country During Trip to Russia, Ukraine - Spokes ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.