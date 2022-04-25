Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Felicitates Macron On Re-election As French President
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2022 | 10:34 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday felicitated Emmanuel Macron on his re-election as President of the French Republic
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday felicitated Emmanuel Macron on his re-election as President of the French Republic.
In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Felicitations to President @EmmanuelMacron on re-election as President of the French Republic.""I look forward to working together in building a stronger multifaceted Pakistan-France relationship," he added.