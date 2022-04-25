Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Macron on re-election as French President

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday felicitated Emmanuel Macron on his re-election as President of the French Republic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday felicitated Emmanuel Macron on his re-election as President of the French Republic.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Felicitations to President @EmmanuelMacron on re-election as President of the French Republic.""I look forward to working together in building a stronger multifaceted Pakistan-France relationship," he added.