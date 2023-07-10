Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-election

- Home
Sumaira FH Published July 10, 2023 | 11:51 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday extended heartiest congratulations to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev for winning the presidential election.
In a tweet, he said, "I extend heartiest congratulations to Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his re-election as President of Uzbekistan.
His electoral victory is reflective of the trust that the people of Uzbekistan repose in his leadership. I look forward to working with him to further build on Pakistan-Uzbekistan bilateral relations for the benefit of our two friendly countries."