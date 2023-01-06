Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for enhanced institutional coordination to wipe out terrorism

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday emphasised the enhanced coordination among the federal and provincial institutions to wipe out terrorism from the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday emphasised the enhanced coordination among the Federal and provincial institutions to wipe out terrorism from the country.

The prime minister, chairing a review meeting to discuss the security situation, said the terrorists and militants would never be able to deter the nation's resolve. No sacrifice would be spared for the security of the homeland, he added.

He directed the interior minister, secretary interior and national coordinator of National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) to hold consultation with the provinces and submit a report.

He also instructed the provincial apex committees to hold meetings regularly and enhance coordination with the provinces.

The interior minister and interior secretary briefed the meeting on the overall security situation while four chief secretaries and inspectors general of police gave briefings the security situation in their respective provinces as well as the measures being taken for security.

The interior minister and the IGP Islamabad thanked the prime minister for increasing the salaries of the Islamabad Police and ration allowance of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) at par with other forces. The minister said the morale of Islamabad Police was high.

The prime minister directed the NACTA national coordinator to further enhance the coordination with the Counter Terrorism Departments and law enforcement agencies in the provinces.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Advisor Ahad Cheema and heads of the law enforcement agencies and provincial chief secretaries and IGPs attended the meeting.