Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for ensuring transparency in providing cheaper wheat flour to KP people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed to ensure transparency in the provision of cheaper wheat flour to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from the Federal government.

The prime minister was talking to his Advisor Engr. Amir Muqam, who called on him here.

The country's political situation was also discussed in the meeting.