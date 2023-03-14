UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif For Pak-Bahrain Enhanced Cooperation In IT, Export Of Workforce

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2023 | 08:42 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for Pak-Bahrain enhanced cooperation in IT, export of workforce

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, while expressing satisfaction on positive trajectory of the relations between Pakistan and Bahrain, stressed the importance of enhancing mutual cooperation in multiple fields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, while expressing satisfaction on positive trajectory of the relations between Pakistan and Bahrain, stressed the importance of enhancing mutual cooperation in multiple fields.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Commander of Bahrain National Guard General Shaikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa who called on him here, emphasised the bilateral cooperation in the fields of information technology, medicine, construction, food security, and export of Pakistani skilled and semi-skilled human resource.

Both sides discussed avenues of cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

The prime minister hailed the historic fraternal ties between the two countries, characterized by common aspirations, respect, and values.

General Al Khalifa acknowledged the deep-seated bilateral relations between the two countries and shared aspirations for further strengthening them in all areas of common interest.

Bahrain currently hosts over 120,000 Pakistani diaspora which contributes significantly towards the progress and development of both nations.

