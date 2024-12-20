Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Forms National Youth Council
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2024 | 07:39 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed National Youth Council to engage youth, increase their empowerment in policy making and give them more meaningful role in strengthening of institutions
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed National Youth Council to engage youth, increase their empowerment in policy making and give them more meaningful role in strengthening of institutions.
The prime minister will be the chairman of the council and ministers of youth affairs of the provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan will be the members.
The council will have 113 youth members and will work for and represent young people, aged 10 to 29 years. It will act as an official representative body of youth led civil society, both from the public and private sectors from across Pakistan.
The council will work to advance pro youth development and empowerment agenda as outlined in the National Youth Development Framework by advising on and facilitating processes and mechanisms that include and integrate young people into policy making, implementation, monitoring and evaluation at all levels of government.
It will provide a sustainable platform for unified engagement with decision makers in public and private sector as well as international youth led development initiatives.
It will mobilize the voice of young people and advocate with all levels of government to meaningfully engage young people.
It will identify policy and institutional gaps and provide strategic advice and direction for youth development and empowerment.
The council will support Federal, provincial and local government institutions in developing youth focused programmes, initiatives and institutional reforms.
It will monitor and assess impact of pro-youth schemes and initiatives at all levels of government and will strengthen the structure and institutionalization of National Youth Council.
The council members will broadly work around seven thematic areas including support in areas of policy, media, institutionalization of National Youth Council, support to marginalized youth, employment, reproductive health and youth engagement.
Recent Stories
Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah meets Governors KP, Punjab to discuss ..
Mayor Hyderabad briefs World Bank delegation about development, required works
Israeli settlers set mosque on fire in occupied West Bank
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif forms National Youth Council
Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi directs expediting w ..
Home deptt working to identify mafia behind synthetic drugs: Secretary
Two-day conference on Human Rights concludes at SALU
Nepali experts visit brick kilns in tehsil Jaranwala
AJK launches 40 million projects in Coordination with TIKA
District admin to ensure road safety during sugarcane crushing season
Credit Suisse collapse probe slams banking regulator
Ex-IMF chief Rato gets four-year jail term in Spain for tax crimes
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah meets Governors KP, Punjab to discuss various issues46 seconds ago
-
Mayor Hyderabad briefs World Bank delegation about development, required works16 seconds ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif forms National Youth Council48 seconds ago
-
Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi directs expediting work on E-Transfer Sy ..49 seconds ago
-
Home deptt working to identify mafia behind synthetic drugs: Secretary52 seconds ago
-
Two-day conference on Human Rights concludes at SALU12 minutes ago
-
Nepali experts visit brick kilns in tehsil Jaranwala12 minutes ago
-
AJK launches 40 million projects in Coordination with TIKA12 minutes ago
-
District admin to ensure road safety during sugarcane crushing season21 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Masood Khan, former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to preside over conference ..21 minutes ago
-
Nasir Mehmood Satti assumes charge as DIG of Hazara Region21 minutes ago
-
Safe City Project to be operational in 75 days: RPO22 minutes ago