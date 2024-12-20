Open Menu

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Forms National Youth Council

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 10:37 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif forms National Youth Council

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed National Youth Council to engage youth, increase their empowerment in policy making and give them more meaningful role in strengthening of institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed National Youth Council to engage youth, increase their empowerment in policy making and give them more meaningful role in strengthening of institutions.

The prime minister will be the patron in chief of the council which will be headed by Chairman Prime Minister Youth Programme as chairperson and ministers of youth affairs of the provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan will be the members.

The council will have 113 youth members and will work for and represent young people, aged 10 to 29 years. It will act as an official representative body of youth led civil society, both from the public and private sectors from across Pakistan.

The council will work to advance pro youth development and empowerment agenda as outlined in the National Youth Development Framework by advising on and facilitating processes and mechanisms that include and integrate young people into policy making, implementation, monitoring and evaluation at all levels of government.

It will provide a sustainable platform for unified engagement with decision makers in public and private sector as well as international youth led development initiatives.

It will mobilize the voice of young people and advocate with all levels of government to meaningfully engage young people.

It will identify policy and institutional gaps and provide strategic advice and direction for youth development and empowerment.

The council will support Federal, provincial and local government institutions in developing youth focused programmes, initiatives and institutional reforms.

It will monitor and assess impact of pro-youth schemes and initiatives at all levels of government and will strengthen the structure and institutionalization of National Youth Council.

The council members will broadly work around seven thematic areas including support in areas of policy, media, institutionalization of National Youth Council, support to marginalized youth, employment, reproductive health and youth engagement.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Civil Society Young Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Strengthening human solidarity a religious duty, e ..

Strengthening human solidarity a religious duty, ethical responsibility: Muslim ..

10 minutes ago
 Hard area allowance approved for 943 personnel dep ..

Hard area allowance approved for 943 personnel deployed in Kacha area

13 minutes ago
 United Nations condemns killing of 3 WPF staff mem ..

United Nations condemns killing of 3 WPF staff members in Sudan

25 minutes ago
 EU, Swiss hail 'historic' new deal resetting relat ..

EU, Swiss hail 'historic' new deal resetting relations

13 minutes ago
 War-ravaged Gaza now a 'graveyard' for children an ..

War-ravaged Gaza now a 'graveyard' for children and families: UN aid teams

3 minutes ago
 Second day of Fujairah International Arabian Horse ..

Second day of Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 marks remar ..

40 minutes ago
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements of anti- ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements of anti-polio drive

3 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to promote interfaith harmony: A ..

Govt taking steps to promote interfaith harmony: Additional secretary MoRA

3 minutes ago
 Brand Dubai Store celebrates work of Emirati women ..

Brand Dubai Store celebrates work of Emirati women artists at Hatta Winter Festi ..

40 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi division to be made free of waste: Comm ..

Rawalpindi division to be made free of waste: Commissioner

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan embassy celebrates Christmas with Pakista ..

Pakistan embassy celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian community

19 minutes ago
 Stocks retreat as US inflation ticks higher

Stocks retreat as US inflation ticks higher

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan