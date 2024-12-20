Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Forms National Youth Council
Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 10:37 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed National Youth Council to engage youth, increase their empowerment in policy making and give them more meaningful role in strengthening of institutions
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed National Youth Council to engage youth, increase their empowerment in policy making and give them more meaningful role in strengthening of institutions.
The prime minister will be the patron in chief of the council which will be headed by Chairman Prime Minister Youth Programme as chairperson and ministers of youth affairs of the provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan will be the members.
The council will have 113 youth members and will work for and represent young people, aged 10 to 29 years. It will act as an official representative body of youth led civil society, both from the public and private sectors from across Pakistan.
The council will work to advance pro youth development and empowerment agenda as outlined in the National Youth Development Framework by advising on and facilitating processes and mechanisms that include and integrate young people into policy making, implementation, monitoring and evaluation at all levels of government.
It will provide a sustainable platform for unified engagement with decision makers in public and private sector as well as international youth led development initiatives.
It will mobilize the voice of young people and advocate with all levels of government to meaningfully engage young people.
It will identify policy and institutional gaps and provide strategic advice and direction for youth development and empowerment.
The council will support Federal, provincial and local government institutions in developing youth focused programmes, initiatives and institutional reforms.
It will monitor and assess impact of pro-youth schemes and initiatives at all levels of government and will strengthen the structure and institutionalization of National Youth Council.
The council members will broadly work around seven thematic areas including support in areas of policy, media, institutionalization of National Youth Council, support to marginalized youth, employment, reproductive health and youth engagement.
Recent Stories
Strengthening human solidarity a religious duty, ethical responsibility: Muslim ..
Hard area allowance approved for 943 personnel deployed in Kacha area
United Nations condemns killing of 3 WPF staff members in Sudan
EU, Swiss hail 'historic' new deal resetting relations
War-ravaged Gaza now a 'graveyard' for children and families: UN aid teams
Second day of Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 marks remar ..
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements of anti-polio drive
Govt taking steps to promote interfaith harmony: Additional secretary MoRA
Brand Dubai Store celebrates work of Emirati women artists at Hatta Winter Festi ..
Rawalpindi division to be made free of waste: Commissioner
Pakistan embassy celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian community
Stocks retreat as US inflation ticks higher
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hard area allowance approved for 943 personnel deployed in Kacha area13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements of anti-polio drive3 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to promote interfaith harmony: Additional secretary MoRA3 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi division to be made free of waste: Commissioner3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan embassy celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian community19 minutes ago
-
Gov't firmly believes in political dialogue to resolve issues: Law Advisor3 minutes ago
-
Political, economic stability key to Pakistan's progress: Ahsan Iqbal13 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif forms National Youth Council3 minutes ago
-
Police ensuring foolproof security on Christmas: IG Punjab3 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: Court extends interim bail of PTI leader, others3 minutes ago
-
Sindh excise minister hints early launch of online fee submission system3 minutes ago
-
UNODC delegation discusses policing reforms, collaboration with IGP2 minutes ago