Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Greets UAE's New Vice President, Dubai's Crown Prince

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 07:34 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday extended felicitations to Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on his appointment as the vice president of the United Arab Emirates

"May this new chapter be filled with success and prosperity for the UAE and its people," he said in a tweet.

The prime minister also congratulations Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on his appointment as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

"As a brotherly country, we look forward to continuing our strong partnership and working together towards a brighter future for our people and the region," he wrote on Twitter.

