Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif grieved over death of renowned comedian Majid Jahangir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of renowned comedian Majid Jahangir, remembering him as a "star of comedy.

The prime minister said through his dramas like Fifty Fifty, the late comedian had set a history in the field of comedy.

Both late Ismail Tara and Majid Jahangir gave a new perspective to the field of comedy, he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz prayed to Allah Almighty for peace of the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.