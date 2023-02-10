UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Grieved Over Martyrdom Of Army Officers In Kohlu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif grieved over martyrdom of army officers in Kohlu

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of officers of the Pakistan army Major Jawad and Captain Sagheer during an operation against terrorists in Kohlu, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of officers of the Pakistan army Major Jawad and Captain Sagheer during an operation against terrorists in Kohlu, Balochistan.

The prime minister prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs in Jannah and condoled with bereaved families.

He said the security forces were protecting the country from the nefarious designs of the terrorists, adding terrorists could not sabotage our efforts for peace.

He said the nation saluted those who embraced martyrdom in the fight against terrorism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Army Martyrs Shaheed Kohlu From

Recent Stories

Dubai records AED10.3 bn in weeklong real estate t ..

Dubai records AED10.3 bn in weeklong real estate transactions

10 minutes ago
 UN Migration Agency Sends 14 Trucks of Quake Relie ..

UN Migration Agency Sends 14 Trucks of Quake Relief Aid to Northwest Syria

10 minutes ago
 Guardiola pledges loyalty to Man City despite fina ..

Guardiola pledges loyalty to Man City despite financial charges

10 minutes ago
 Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani visits Per ..

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani visits Pervez Musharraf's Karachi reside ..

10 minutes ago
 Slovak Parliament to Discuss Kiev's Request for Su ..

Slovak Parliament to Discuss Kiev's Request for Supply of MiG-29s on February 14 ..

9 minutes ago
 FBI Arrives at Ex-Vice President Pence's Home to S ..

FBI Arrives at Ex-Vice President Pence's Home to Search for Classified Materials ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.