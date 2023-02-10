Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif grieved over martyrdom of army officers in Kohlu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of officers of the Pakistan army Major Jawad and Captain Sagheer during an operation against terrorists in Kohlu, Balochistan.

The prime minister prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs in Jannah and condoled with bereaved families.

He said the security forces were protecting the country from the nefarious designs of the terrorists, adding terrorists could not sabotage our efforts for peace.

He said the nation saluted those who embraced martyrdom in the fight against terrorism.