ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said a declaration of the World Health Organization (WHO) about the end of the COVID-19 global health emergency after three years was a tribute to the outstanding services of scientists, doctors and health professionals.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "WHO's declaration of the end of Covid global health emergency is great news. The fact that a pandemic as dangerous as Covid-19 that devoured hundreds of thousands of precious lives & brought the world to a grinding halt could be over in three years is a tribute to the outstanding services of scientists, doctors, health professionals and others. Humanity triumphed against a lethal enemy through collective efforts."