Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates National Aerospace Science & Technology Park

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday inaugurated the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) established here at the Pakistan Air Force Nur Khan Base.

On his arrival at the Base, the prime minister was received by Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff. General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, Federal ministers, and high level civil and military officials were also present on the occasion.

In his address, the prime minister termed the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park as a project of national and strategic significance that would reap multi-dimensional benefits for the country.

He further said that the NASTP project would induce technological advancement and make the country more self-reliant by providing a platform for the youth and future generations.

The chief guest praised the efforts of Pakistan Air Force and its skilled personnel in achievement of this milestone in record time.

The prime minister said, "The NASTP is a highly promising project that will leverage collective wisdom and contribute to kick-starting Pakistan's economy to bring it on a fast track toward progression.

" The project is equipped with state-of-the-art design, innovation, research and development centres which will provide ample opportunities for foreign investment in the country.

It was highlighted that the Aerospace Science and Technology Park under the patronage and support of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) will enable the information technology sector as one of the key domains of the economic revival initiative.

The Chief of the Air Staff expressed his gratitude to COAS General Syed Asim Munir for his cooperation, collaboration and personal involvement which enabled true manifestation of the idea behind the NASTP.

The NASTP will foster research, development and innovation in the fields of aviation, space, cyber and computing to ensure social, economic, technological and scientific dividends for Pakistan and its valuable partners. The project will serve as a milestone to boost the independent economy and would also flourish the unprecedented technological advancements in the country.