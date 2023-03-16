UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Inquires After Health Of Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday here arrived at the residence of the Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Maulana Fazlur Rehman to inquire about his health

Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood and Maulana Lutfur Rehman were also present at the meeting.

The Prime Minister inquired about the well-being and health of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, prayed for his early recovery and expressed best wishes for him.

The two leaders also discussed in detail the present political situation in the country.

