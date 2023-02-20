UrduPoint.com

February 20, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday held a telephone call with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte wherein he invited the Dutch companies to invest in the areas of agriculture, horticulture, water management and renewable energy.

During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders took stock of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction at its positive trajectory, besides agreeing to further enhance trade and economic relations.

The prime minister appreciated the humanitarian assistance of the Dutch government for the flood victims in Pakistan as well as the support of Dutch water experts in preparing Pakistan's Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Framework.

Both leaders further agreed to continue cooperation on issues related to climate change.

The two leaders also discussed important global and regional issues of mutual interest including the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Afghanistan and Ukraine.

The prime minister also stressed the need for the international community to raise a collective voice against Islamophobia and work together for promoting interfaith harmony and peaceful co-existence, for which mutual respect and religious tolerance were a must.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the Netherlands. The two prime ministers agreed to celebrate this milestone in a befitting manner.

