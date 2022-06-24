UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Is Scheduled To Visit Gwadar Today

Sameer Tahir Published June 24, 2022 | 11:23 AM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit Gwadar today

The PM will attend the signing of the MoU signing between Indus Hospital and the Gwadar Development Authority

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Gwadar on a one-day trip today (Friday) .

The PM will attend the signing of the memorandum of understanding between Indus Hospital and the Gwadar Development Authority for the development of a cutting-edge hospital, according to a tweet posted by the PM himself.

As per the plan, PM Shehbaz Sharif will receive a thorough briefing on the many development projects now underway in Gwadar, including the Gwadar International Airport and electricity and infrastructural initiatives.

He will preside over a meeting on the state of law and order and speak with nearby fisherman. Additionally, the prime minister will address the media.

It is important to note that this will be Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's second trip to Gwadar since taking office.

During his most recent visit to Gwadar earlier this month, Prime Minister Sharif voiced his displeasure with the poor progress being made on the city's development projects, particularly with those that would supply clean water and power.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Electricity Poor Water Law And Order Visit Gwadar Progress Media Airport

Recent Stories

PM will pay one-day visit to Gwadar today

PM will pay one-day visit to Gwadar today

50 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th June 2022

2 hours ago
 Minister directs to address problems in Park Road ..

Minister directs to address problems in Park Road Housing Scheme

11 hours ago
 3000 vacancies to create in Balochistan for youth ..

3000 vacancies to create in Balochistan for youth employment: Farah Azeem

11 hours ago
 268 Fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

268 Fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.