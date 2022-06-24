Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit Gwadar today

The PM will attend the signing of the MoU signing between Indus Hospital and the Gwadar Development Authority

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Gwadar on a one-day trip today (Friday) .

The PM will attend the signing of the memorandum of understanding between Indus Hospital and the Gwadar Development Authority for the development of a cutting-edge hospital, according to a tweet posted by the PM himself.

As per the plan, PM Shehbaz Sharif will receive a thorough briefing on the many development projects now underway in Gwadar, including the Gwadar International Airport and electricity and infrastructural initiatives.

He will preside over a meeting on the state of law and order and speak with nearby fisherman. Additionally, the prime minister will address the media.

It is important to note that this will be Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's second trip to Gwadar since taking office.

During his most recent visit to Gwadar earlier this month, Prime Minister Sharif voiced his displeasure with the poor progress being made on the city's development projects, particularly with those that would supply clean water and power.