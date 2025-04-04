Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds success of Ramazan Package; directs to emulate model in future govt schemes

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday, appreciating the effective and transparent implementation of the Ramazan Relief Package 2025, directed the authorities concerned to emulate this model in future government schemes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday, appreciating the effective and transparent implementation of the Ramazan Relief Package 2025, directed the authorities concerned to emulate this model in future government schemes.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review the implementation of the Package, lauded the performance of the government’s core team and supporting institutions.

He said that under the Package, a first-ever digital wallet was introduced, and funds were delivered to the beneficiaries transparently and smoothly.

The prime minister said that the Package was introduced countrywide including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and also appreciated the State Bank of Pakistan, Benazir Income Support Programme, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, National Database and Registration Authority, and other supporting institutions for ensuring transparency in the process.

He told the participants of the meeting that complaints received during the execution of the Package would be considered for future planning.

During the briefing on the Package's implementation, it was told that 79% of the funds had been delivered to the beneficiaries.

A total of 2,224 employees were deployed, and urgent steps were taken to resolve a total of 1,273 complaints received.

It was told that banks and other partnering institutions made 6.2 million robocalls, 178,700 outbound calls, and sent 6.1 million SMS messages to raise awareness about the facility. Besides, the National Telecom Corporation’s call center handled 126,839 outbound and 158,551 inbound calls to guide people about the Package.

Besides, 1.9 million digital payments were made, and 951,191 digital wallets were used, which was an important step towards the realisation of the Digital Nation Pakistan vision.

The participants were told that 823,653 women and 2,541 persons-with-disabilities also used digital wallets to receive funds.

Moreover, a comprehensive awareness campaign on the Ramadan Package was conducted through electronic, print, and social media.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ahad Khan Cheema, Ataullah Tarar, and Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Special Assistant to PM Haroon Akhtar, State Bank Governor Jameel Ahmad, relevant government officials, and representatives from relevant private companies.