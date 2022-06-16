Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker driver who saved countless lives

PM Shehbaz Sharif also nominated Faisal Baloch for the Tamgha-e-Shujaat for his life-saving actions.

While nominating Faisal Baloch for Tamgha-e-Shujaat, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the oil tanker driver for sacrificing his own life to save the lives of countless others.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took on Twitter to applaud the oil tanker driver.

He wrote in a tweet saying, “It was a pleasure to meet and nominate Faisal Baloch for the conferment of Tamgha-e-Shujaat for his act of bravery. A real-life hero, he risked his own life to save that of countless others.”

Salman Sufi, the head of the Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms, had invited Faisal to Islamabad as a guest of honor in recognition of his gallantry, which resulted in the saving of many lives.

An oil tanker carrying more than 10,000 liters of gasoline caught fire at a gas station last week.

Faisal, on the other hand, continued driving the vehicle for another two kilometers in an attempt to save people's lives.

His video went viral on social media, garnering widespread appreciation and dubbing him a "real-life hero" by many.