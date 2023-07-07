Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launches 'Benazir Social Protection Account'

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday launched the "Benazir Social Protection Account" under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) here along with Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (PA&SS) and BISP Chairperson Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday launched the "Benazir Social Protection Account" under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) here along with Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (PA&SS) and BISP Chairperson Shazia Marri.

Addressing the ceremony, the prime minister directed the BISP authorities to place a condition for the Programme beneficiaries to get their children enrolled in schools to promote the education culture in the country.

It must be ensured that after a certain period the beneficiaries would get stipends only in case their children were attending schools, he reaffirmed.

The government, he said, should not go for promoting the 'flocks of beggars' in anyway, rather it must promote the ones who were 'doers' in the real sense, with both mental and physical capacity to build Pakistan.

The time would come soon when the country would be standing on its own feet and generating resources itself, he added.

The launch ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation Faisal Kareem Kundi, members of diplomatic community and BISP beneficiaries.

Briefing about the salient features of the Account, Shazia Marri said under the new system, beneficiary women would have the option to select the bank of their choice, and they would receive the payments directly in their accounts which they could withdraw at their convenience.

Four banks namely National Bank of Pakistan, Bank Alfalah, JS Bank Limited and United Bank Limited had been initially selected through a competitive process for the new payment model, she added.

PM Shehbaz appreciated Minister Shazia Marri for her hard work to expand the Programme, particularly introduction of the Benazir Social Protection Account which would help the beneficiaries to receive the stipends without any hassle, besides ensuring transparency in the system.

He recalled that last summer when the government was facing an intense economic crisis, massive floods caused heavy destruction in most parts of the country.

Through the BISP, the Federal Government distributed Rs 70 billion among the affectess in all the provinces in the most transparent manner, he said, adding the amount was apart from the aid money sent by the friendly countries, and local and international donor agencies.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said former prime minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, who had a great vision of poverty alleviation, introduced the Programme which was successfully continuing.

With regards to standby loan arrangements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he thanked all the friendly countries who helped Pakistan get through with the IMF and sign a staff-level agreement.

He expresses the hope that the programme would successfully complete and Pakistan would be able to bring in reforms and restructure its economy in the nine months period.

Shazia Marri said the BISP had achieved a significant milestone today with the formal launch of Benazir Social Protection Accounts under the esteemed patronage of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

She also acknowledged the visionary role played by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who had dreamt the social protection programme, and former president Asif Ali Zardari, who established it in 2008.

She said the BISP, a non-political programme, was committed to providing financial support to deserving women on an equal basis. Over the past 15 years, it had achieved numerous milestones: transforming the lives of countless families across the nation.

Ms Marri said last year, the BISP's budget was increased from Rs 235 billion to Rs 404.2 billion, with an overall increase of 72% taking the number of beneficiaries from 7.2 million to 9 million, which was a testament of current government's commitment to protect the most vulnerable and marginalized segment of society.

Furthermore, the number of families eligible for the BISP had risen from 7.6 million to 9 million, she added.

The minister also highlighted the enhancements made in stipends and educational scholarships. In 2022, she said, the quarterly stipend under the Benazir Kafaalat Programme was Rs 7,000 per family, and after a 25% increase, it was now Rs 8,750.

Similarly, the number of children benefiting from the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif rose from 2.6 million in 2022 to 7.52 million in 2023, she added.

Ms Marri said the Benazir Undergraduate Scholarship Programme awarded 82,000 scholarships in 2022, which increased to 92,003 scholarships during the current year.

Additionally, 770,000 mothers and their children were currently benefiting from the Benazir Nashonuma Programme, while under the Fuel Subsidy Programme Rs.16.3 billion was distributed among 8.3 million households, she added.

The minister said an important step forward in inclusivity was witnessed as the BISP extended its support to the transgender community for the first time in the country's history.

Moreover, the poverty cut-off score for differently-abled persons had been lowered from 32 to 37, enabling greater assistance for the vulnerable segment of society, she added.

A book titled "15 Years of Benazir Income Support Programme" encompassing 15-year journey of the Benazir Income Support Programme was also launched during the ceremony.