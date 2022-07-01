UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Meets COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa

Sameer Tahir Published July 01, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa

PM and Army Chief discussed and exchanged views on the current security situation of Pakistan

According to GEO News, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the COAS of the army today (Friday) .

The country's security condition and the military's professional issues were among the topics discussed by the civil-military brass, according to the sources.

PM Shehbaz Sharif posted a video clip on Twitter with the caption, “Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today. Professional matters pertaining to National security were discussed during the meeting.”

According to the sources, the meeting took place at the PM's office. The prime minister and chief of army staff last spoke in April, following the premier's election to office.

