Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Meets MNAs

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 10:41 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets MNAs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday held separate meetings with members of National Assembly Muhammad Idrees, Ehsanul Haque Bajwa and leaders of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha and Shah Muhammad Shah.

The members of National Assembly lauded the prime minister for the recent economic stability.

They discussed matters related to their Constituencies.

The prime minister directed the parliamentarians to increase contact with their constituents and resolve their problems.

