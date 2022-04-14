UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Meets Party Leaders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2022 | 09:47 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League(N) Murtaza Javed Abbasi and former minister Amir Muqam here on Thursday and discussed the overall political situation

The two leaders felicitated Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office of prime minister and appreciated him for the urgent steps taken for improvement of the national economy.

