Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Meets World Leaders

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2023 | 09:46 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday met different world leaders on the occasion of coronation of King Charles III

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday met different world leaders on the occasion of coronation of King Charles III.

The prime minister met with President of Brazil Luiz In�cio Lula da Silva, President of Sri Lanka Wickremesinghe, President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema, President of Mauritius Prithvirajsing, President of Malta George William Vella, Secretary General of Commonwealth Patricia Scotland and Minister of State United Kingdom Andrew Mitchell.

They exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

