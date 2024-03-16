Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , minister discuss healthcare, political situation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday held a meeting with Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday held a meeting with Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique.

During the meeting, they discussed specialized healthcare, medical education and the overall political situation in the country.