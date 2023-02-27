UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, MNAs Discuss Political Situation

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2023 | 11:36 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday here held meetings with members of the National Assembly Muhammad Khan Daha and Iftikhar Nazeer Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ):

They exchanged views on the affairs of different Constituencies and the overall political situation in the country.

Former member National Assembly Tehmina Daultana and former member provincial assembly Irfan Daultana also called on the prime minister.

