Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, MNAs Discuss Political Situation

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2024 | 08:29 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday here held separate meetings with members of National Assembly Muhammad Usman Owaisi and Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo.

During the meetings, they discussed matters regarding Constituencies of the MNAs and the overall political situation in the country.

