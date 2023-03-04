Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Opposition Leader discuss political situation, constitutional matters

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz, here on Saturday, and discussed the prevailing political situation

During the meeting, they exchanged views on matters of mutual interest. They also held consultations on important constitutional and legal issues.