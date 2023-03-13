UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Orders Outsourcing Collection, Disposal Of Federal Capital's Solid Waste

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2023 | 09:41 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday ordered to outsource collection and disposal of solid waste in the Federal Capital to provide services of international standard to the residents and reduce government expenditures

The prime minister, chairing a high-level meeting to discuss the project of solid waste in Islamabad and its suburbs, called for floating an international tender to establish a coordinated solid waste management system in the city.

He instructed that a solid waste disposal system should immediately be launched in the city. A model of solid waste disposal already existed in Punjab as during his stint as the provincial chief minister, his government had introduced a project of international standard for waste disposal in Lahore, he added.

The prime minister said all stages from solid waste collection to its transportation to the landfill site should be outsourced.

In the second phase, power generation through solid waste should be planned, he added.

The meeting was told that work on the solid waste project in Islamabad was going at a fast pace as land for the landfill site had been selected.

The prime minister said outsourcing solid waste collection and disposal would not only ensure the provision of quality services to the residents but also reduce the government's expenditures.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the progress of the project. The prime minister instructed to execute the project within the stipulated time.

Former members of the National Assembly Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Hanif Abbasi and Anjum Aqeel, commissioners of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

