Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Orders Timely Solarisation Of Govt Buildings To Save Foreign Exchange

Published February 01, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif orders timely solarisation of govt buildings to save foreign exchange

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to complete solarisation of government buildings within stipulated time as the countrywide solarisation project would save foreign exchange by reducing the import of costly fuel.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review the measures for energy conservation, also instructed the finalisation of policy to promote local production of electric motorcycles and solar panels.

He also called for a comprehensive policy to replace the energy-consuming fans and emphasised to further empower the National Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (NEECA) to promote energy conservation.

The participants of the meeting were briefed on the 10,000 MW solarisation project, local production of solar panels and electric motorcycles, installation of conical baffle in geysers and promotion of energy saving fans and bulbs.

It was told that the solarisation of 671 buildings was in progress. Another 600 buildings under the education Ministry had their own budget and the consideration was being made to use the same for solarisation.

Besides, the process of 11 kilowatt feeders was also in process. The prime minister said no laxity in the said projects would be tolerated.

The representative of the Industries Ministry told the meeting that the policy for local production of solar panels and electric motorcycles would be announced next month as input on the draft was being sought from different institutions.

It was told that the installation of conical baffles in new geysers had been made mandatory and a strategy to install the equipment in old geysers had also been finalised. Moreover, the steps had been taken to produce energy efficient fans and bulbs, and from next year the energy consuming fans and bulbs would not be produced.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure the execution of the above said measures.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Engineer Khurram Dastgir and Makhdoom Murtaza Mahmood, Minister of State Dr Musadik Malik, Advisor to the PM Ahad Cheema, SAPMs Jahanzeb Khan and Syed Fahad Hussain, besides relevant senior officers, attended the meeting.

