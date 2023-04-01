UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Pays Tribute To Martyred Soldiers, Condoles With Families

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of four security personnel in an attack of terrorists in district Kech in Balochistan.

He paid tribute to the martyred Naik Sher Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Muhammad Irfan and Sepoy Abdul Rashid

The prime minister condoled and sympathized with the bereaved families of the martyred.

He said sons of the nation were sacrificing their precious lives for the defence, security and protection of the motherland.

"Nation salutes the martyrs who sacrificed themselves for the country." He said eradication of terrorism was a national agenda and with the help of Allah Almighty terrorists will be eliminated.

He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of martyrs and for patience to the bereaved families.

Attack Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Martyrs

More Stories From Pakistan

