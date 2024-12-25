Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Pays Tribute To Security Forces
Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2024 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid tribute to the security forces for their successful operation in which 13 'Khawarij' terrorists were killed in Sararogha area of district North Waziristan.
He said, "Nefarious designs of enemies of the humanity will not be allowed to succeed."He expressed that the entire nation stands proud of the brave soldiers of the security forces who continue to safeguard the country.
"We will continue to fight against Fitna Al Khawarij and terrorism till their complete eradication from Pakistan,"he added.
