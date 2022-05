Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif prays for early recovery of Javed Hashmi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday prayed for the early recovery of senior parliamentarian and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Makhdoom Javed Hashmi.

The prime minister, in a statement, expressed best wishes for Makhdoom Javed Hashmi on his operation.

He said Javed Hashmi was a sincere brother, and a precious asset of the country and the party. He prayed to Allah Almighty for health of Javed Hashmi.