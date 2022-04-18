UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , Qatari Amir Discuss Bilateral Ties

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2022 | 08:04 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , Qatari Amir discuss bilateral ties

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday received a telephone call from the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and discussed matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday received a telephone call from the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Amir extended warm felicitations to Shehbaz Sharif on the assumption of office as the Prime Minister of Pakistan and assured of full support in deepening Qatar's relations with Pakistan.

The Prime Minister thanked The Amir for his gracious gesture. He underlined the importance Pakistan attached to its relationship with Qatar and reaffirmed the strong desire to further expand bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

In particular, the Prime Minister underscored the resolve to forge deeper economic engagement between Pakistan and Qatar including in the trade, investment, energy, communications, food security and other key sectors.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the measures taken by Qatar for the well-being of the Pakistani workers in the fields of security, health and infrastructure.

The Prime Minister appreciated the role played by Qatar in the Afghan peace process and expressed the desire that both countries should continue to work together for peace, stability and humanitarian assistance for the people in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister extended cordial invitation to The Amir to visit Pakistan at an early date.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact and take forward the process of consolidation and further expansion of Pakistan-Qatar relations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Afghanistan Prime Minister Visit Qatar From

Recent Stories

WASA Rwp launches mobile application to facilitate ..

WASA Rwp launches mobile application to facilitate citizens

1 minute ago
 South Africa to Send 10,000 Troops to Combat Flood ..

South Africa to Send 10,000 Troops to Combat Flood Fallout

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister , Qatari envoy discuss expansion of ..

Prime Minister , Qatari envoy discuss expansion of cooperation in diverse fields ..

1 minute ago
 China expresses concern over escalating Palestine- ..

China expresses concern over escalating Palestine-Israel tension

1 minute ago
 Ukraine stares down Russia at Kharkiv's 'point zer ..

Ukraine stares down Russia at Kharkiv's 'point zero'

5 minutes ago
 3 involved in raping, killing 11-year-old girl sen ..

3 involved in raping, killing 11-year-old girl sentenced to death

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.