Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterates call for Charter of Economy to ensure consistent economic policies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reiterated his call for the nation to unite on Charter of Economy to ensure the consistency of economic policies and put country on the course towards progress and prosperity.

The prime minister, addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of Islamabad Model Special Economic Zone, said with the signing of IMF agreement, the risks for default had ebbed away and the country would have to focus on boosting exports to compete with the neighboring states, particularly the eastern neighbor.

He said the Islamabad Model Special Economic Zone was launched with a delay of five years as nine SEZs were planned to be built under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said despite the land and designs, finalised for the SEZs in Punjab, the previous government not only impeded the projects but also made conscious efforts to undermine the Pak-China ties.

The prime minister, who earlier broke ground for the project and penned a testimonial, said that during Nawaz Sharif's tenure, $30 billion Chinese investment came to the country in the form of CPEC, featuring power and road projects.

He told the gathering that after the Chinese industry gone hitech, Pakistan had the golden opportunity to learn from the Chinese textile expertise, go for joint ventures and bring Chinese second-hand machinery to Pakistan to boost its exports.

He said during the last 14 months, the incumbent government remained in 'fire-fighting' mode as it had to cope with the unprecedented floods and record inflation, begotten by the Ukraine war.

The prime minister said after the IMF agreement, the government would mainly focus on boosting industrial and agriculture sectors.

He said that a Special Investment Facilitation Council had been established with a mandate to attract investment to the agriculture, mining, information technology and exports sectors.

He said the government would abide by the IMF agreement which had laid a basis for the economic reforms.

Citing Bangladesh's $40 billion export of imported cotton, the prime minister said successful nations always learned lessons from past mistakes, and strove to cope with the challenge.

"Now, we will have to get out of the loans and attract investment. This is what the Model Special Economic Zone is for to attract investment from China, UAE, Qatar and others to take Pakistan at par with the neighboring nations," he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said in the past, the SEZ turned into the development estate and the people have been minting money.

Emphasising the provision of land to the investors in SEZs on easy terms, he said the land in the Bahawalpur Solar Park was leased out at just $1 to the investors which was inevitable for them to save their capital to set up the industry.

He also called for establishing a mechanism to cancel the lease agreement if the investor failed to develop the industry within the specified time-frame.

