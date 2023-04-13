UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Reiterates Pakistan's Commitment To Strengthen Ties With Iran

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reiterated Pakistan's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Iran in all areas of mutual interest, particularly trade, energy cooperation, security and regional stability

During telephonic conversation with President of Iran Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, the PM expressed satisfaction on the recent operationalization of Polan-Gabd Electricity Transmission Line and appreciated the Iranian government's cooperation in that regard.

The Prime Minister also emphasized the need for enhancing people-to-people contacts, including cultural and educational exchanges, to promote mutual understanding and cooperation between the two nations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the Iranian leadership's efforts in promoting peace and stability in the region and congratulated President Ebrahim Raisi on the historic development of resumption of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The Prime Minister called for an immediate end to Israel's human rights violations in the occupied territory and stressed the need for a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, based on the two-state solution, in accordance with the relevant United Nations Resolutions and international law. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to maintain close contact on all matters of mutual interest.

