Open Menu

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Resolves To Help Old Ravian Union In Welfare Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published July 15, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif resolves to help Old Ravian Union in welfare projects

The newly elected office bearers of Old Ravian Union called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday and discussed matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :The newly elected office bearers of Old Ravian Union called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar who was an alumni of Government College University was also present on the occasion.

The prime minister said Government College University had undoubtedly rendered invaluable services in the field of education.

Government College University was a prominent educational institution which produced many famous personalities and the students who received education from the university were performing important roles in different walks of life.

The office bearers said it was a matter of pride for them that the prime minister himself was educated at the Government College.

The prime minister cheerfully remembered the teachers and students of his student life days.

He expressed resolve to provide all possible support to the Old Ravian Union in its projects for spread of education and welfare of people.

The delegation of the Old Ravians presented a commemorative shield and photograph to the prime minister.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Education Student GCU All From Government

Recent Stories

ADEK, India’s Ministry of Education partner to e ..

ADEK, India’s Ministry of Education partner to establish first IIT-Delhi inter ..

2 minutes ago
 England star Rice completes British record transfe ..

England star Rice completes British record transfer to Arsenal

51 seconds ago
 LWMC CEO for improving compost's quality

LWMC CEO for improving compost's quality

55 seconds ago
 Abu Dhabi Crown Prince bids farewell to Prime Mini ..

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince bids farewell to Prime Minister of India as he concludes ..

32 minutes ago
 Karisma’s son faces criticism for refusing to po ..

Karisma’s son faces criticism for refusing to pose with mother

32 minutes ago
 DC reviews arrangements for Muharram ul Haram

DC reviews arrangements for Muharram ul Haram

7 minutes ago
Govt working to increase gas prices to fulfill IMF ..

Govt working to increase gas prices to fulfill IMF demand: Sources

54 minutes ago
 Up to 20% of Kiev's Weapons Destroyed or Damaged i ..

Up to 20% of Kiev's Weapons Destroyed or Damaged in First 2 Weeks of Offensive - ..

7 minutes ago
 Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister on L ..

Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister on Labour, Malik Mehar Elahi aide ..

7 minutes ago
 CJP calls for action on population management to s ..

CJP calls for action on population management to secure resilient future

1 hour ago
 Disneyland Paris Says Organized Largest Drone Show ..

Disneyland Paris Says Organized Largest Drone Show in Europe on France's Bastill ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan denounces permission for desecration of T ..

Pakistan denounces permission for desecration of Torah, Bible in Sweden

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan