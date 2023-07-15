Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif resolves to help Old Ravian Union in welfare projects

The newly elected office bearers of Old Ravian Union called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday and discussed matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :The newly elected office bearers of Old Ravian Union called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar who was an alumni of Government College University was also present on the occasion.

The prime minister said Government College University had undoubtedly rendered invaluable services in the field of education.

Government College University was a prominent educational institution which produced many famous personalities and the students who received education from the university were performing important roles in different walks of life.

The office bearers said it was a matter of pride for them that the prime minister himself was educated at the Government College.

The prime minister cheerfully remembered the teachers and students of his student life days.

He expressed resolve to provide all possible support to the Old Ravian Union in its projects for spread of education and welfare of people.

The delegation of the Old Ravians presented a commemorative shield and photograph to the prime minister.