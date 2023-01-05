UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Reviews Implementation Of Energy Saving Measures

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reviews implementation of energy saving measures

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday chaired a meeting to review implementation of the measures taken for saving energy in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday chaired a meeting to review implementation of the measures taken for saving energy in the country.

The meeting was informed about the progress made on the implementation of the solarization projects. In the initial phase, solar panels of 1000 megawatts would be installed on the Federal government buildings.

In this connection, the process of bidding would be started from next week.

It was further told that the process of policy making for the production of solar panels at the local level in the country, had entered the final phase.

Consultation with the industries related to manufacturing of solar panels had been completed.

The participants were apprised that in order to increase the production of electric motorcycles, the local industry was taken into confidence to formulate a comprehensive policy.

It was suggested in the policy that all the industries would be converted by the end of the year to the production of electric motorcycles. The participants agreed to the suggestion.

It was also told that for conserving gas, all new gas geysers would come with conical baffles and by the end of the current year, the installation of baffles on the present geysers would be ensured.

It was told that the production of high energy consuming filament/ low quality old electric bulbs would not be allowed after the sale of the present stock.

The present industries would be converted to the new technology bulbs which consume less energy.

The industries which were manufacturing high energy consuming fans would also be transferred to the new technology and a comprehensive plan would be laid down for replacing the old fans.

The prime minister directed the implementation of the measures in a given timeframe.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Advisor to the Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, Minister of State Dr Musadiq Malik, Special Assistants Muhammad Jehanzeb, Syed Fahd Hussain, Coordinator of PM Rana Ahsan Afzal and other officials attended the meeting.

