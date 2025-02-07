Open Menu

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Reviews Implementation Of Reforms In Power Sector

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 08:56 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reviews implementation of reforms in power sector

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday chaired a review meeting on the implementation of reforms in the power sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday chaired a review meeting on the implementation of reforms in the power sector.

Speaking at the meeting, he said by the grace of Allah, the ongoing reforms in the power sector were yielding positive results.

He said it was a good sign that the ministry and the relevant departments were cooperating to rectify defects of the last seven decades.

The prime minister, "We promised to the public from day one that low cost environment friendly electricity will be provided to them."

He pointed out that the revisiting of agreements with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) led to saving for the national exchequer and reduced the price of electricity for consumers.

He said the reduction in deficits of distribution companies due to campaign against electricity theft was made possible because of hard work of the ministry of power and supporting institutions.

The prime minister vowed to bring down losses of the distribution companies, caused by power theft, by 100 percent by speeding up the campaign against stealing of electricity.

He pointed that the performance of the distribution companies was improving after appointment of board members of good reputation, from the private sector.

More members of good reputation would be hired from the private sector soon for constituting boards in the remaining companies, he said adding the reduction in losses during electricity transmission was evident of the positive result of the reforms.

The tariff rate for domestic consumers and industries would be further reduced with the ongoing reforms in the power sector, he continued.

The meeting was briefed about the targets for the next three years in the power sector and on the performance of the sector.

It was told that the receipts of the distribution companies reached 93.26 percent by December 2024, as a result of the reforms and the campaign against electricity theft.

The participants were also informed about the strategy to reduce the circular debt in phases, establishment of competitive markets for transmission of electricity and about the timeline for reduction in power tariff and other reforms.

The meeting was told about the progress on the 500 kv Matiari-Moro-Rahim Yar Khan transmission line and Ghazi Barotha-Faisalabad transmission line.

They were also apprised about the dissolution of National Transmission and Despatch Company and on progress for formation of new Energy Infrastructure Development and Management Company (EIDMC).

The prime minister instructed to complete all reforms and projects within the stimulated timeframe.

Federal ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahad Khan Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, Dr Musadiq Malik and Sardar Awais

Leghari, Special Assistant to PM Muhammad Ali and high level officers concerned attended the meeting.

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reviews implementati ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reviews implementation of reforms in power sector

32 seconds ago
 Police recover dead body hanging from tree

Police recover dead body hanging from tree

33 seconds ago
 Wooden Scriptures Exhibition Featuring Iranian Art ..

Wooden Scriptures Exhibition Featuring Iranian Artist's Masterpieces Unveils at ..

35 seconds ago
 CDA cracks down on defaulters for house-building l ..

CDA cracks down on defaulters for house-building loan lapses

36 seconds ago
 PTA advises consumers to verify tax payment status ..

PTA advises consumers to verify tax payment status before purchasing mobile devi ..

38 seconds ago
 Breathe Pakistan moot concludes with strong call f ..

Breathe Pakistan moot concludes with strong call for urgent, multisectoral actio ..

11 minutes ago
PRBC, PCJCCI sign MoU to enhance trade cooperation

PRBC, PCJCCI sign MoU to enhance trade cooperation

15 minutes ago
 GB residents exempted from NHA's toll tax: Aleem K ..

GB residents exempted from NHA's toll tax: Aleem Khan

15 minutes ago
 Pak-Hungary 3rd JCEC concludes with signing of imp ..

Pak-Hungary 3rd JCEC concludes with signing of important protocols

1 hour ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Environme ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED1.4 bil ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED1.4 billion Sheikh Rashid Bin Mohamme ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 21 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 21 points

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan